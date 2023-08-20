Main content
Spain win Women's World Cup
Spain took the football title after a fiercely contested final at Stadium Australia.
Spain took the football title after a fiercely contested final at Stadium Australia in Sydney, despite late English pressure. Also on the programme, Russia's first mission to the surface of the moon in nearly 50 years has ended in failure after crashing; and the Vienna cemetery that’s home to famous composers and fresh vegetables.
(Photo: Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)
