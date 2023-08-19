Main content

A Russian missile attack on a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

We speak to the mayor who arrived at the scene minutes after it happened.

A Russian missile attack on a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. We speak to the mayor who arrived at the scene minutes after it happened.

Also in the programme: A fast-moving wildfire in Canada, which multiplied a hundredfold in just one day, is threatening tens of thousands of people in British Columbia. Local fire chief Jason Brolund tells us "the stories coming from my firefighters are mind boggling"; and the man swimming America's Hudson River in a solo protest to protect waterways.

(The scene of a missile hit at the Drama Theatre in central Chernihiv, Ukraine, 19 August 2023. Credit: Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Canada wildfires: British Columbia declares emergency

Next

20/08/2023 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.