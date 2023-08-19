We speak to the mayor who arrived at the scene minutes after it happened.

A Russian missile attack on a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. We speak to the mayor who arrived at the scene minutes after it happened.

Also in the programme: A fast-moving wildfire in Canada, which multiplied a hundredfold in just one day, is threatening tens of thousands of people in British Columbia. Local fire chief Jason Brolund tells us "the stories coming from my firefighters are mind boggling"; and the man swimming America's Hudson River in a solo protest to protect waterways.

(The scene of a missile hit at the Drama Theatre in central Chernihiv, Ukraine, 19 August 2023. Credit: Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)