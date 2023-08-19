Canada wildfires: British Columbia declares emergency
Canada is having its worst wildfire season on record, with at least 1,000 fires burning across the country. British Columbia has declared a state of emergency;
15,000 households have been ordered to evacuate, as firefighters battle raging wildfires that have set homes ablaze.
Also on the programme: Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has hosted talks with Iran's foreign minister. Is the meeting a sign relations are improving? And we hear why Italy's government settled the bill of four Italian tourists in Albania, who left a restaurant without paying for their meal. Plus, how will history look back on the indictment of former President Donald Trump?
(Photo: The McDougall Creek wildfire burns next to houses in the Okanagan community of West Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, August 19, 2023. Credit: Reuters/Chris Helgren)
