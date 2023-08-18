A British nurse Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked. The murders happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016. Letby is the UK's most prolific killer of babies in modern times. The thirty three year-old, denied all the charges against her, blaming the deaths on hospital hygiene and staffing levels.

Also in the programme: WHO says it's monitoring a new Covid variant; and Joe Biden hailed a "new era" of unity with the leaders of South Korea and Japan at summit near Washington.

(Picture: Letby was charged in November 2020 with murder and attempted murder. Credit: CHESHIRE POLICE)