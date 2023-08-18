Canada's minister for environment and climate change tells us "It is by far the worst forest fire season in our history".

It's deadline day for the evacuation of an entire Canadian city as crews battle to control wildfires. Steven Guilbeault, Canada's minister for environment and climate change tell us "It is by far the worst forest fire season in our history" and that an area larger than Greece has been burnt.

Also on the programme: at least 1,400 people have starved to death in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray in recent months; and a nurse in Britain has been found guilty of murdering seven babies.

(Picture: Yellowknife residents leave the city on Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community. Credit: Kane / Reuters)