Traffic is clogging up along a single highway that leads out of Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, as authorities rush to get everyone out of the city. More than twenty thousand people have been told they have less than 24 hours before the fires reach them.

Also on the programme: The International Chess Federation bans transgender women from competing at women’s events. We hear reaction from transgender player, Yosha Iglesias. And we speak to Africa’s fastest man on his chase to make history.

(Picture: Yellowknife residents leave the city on Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community, after an evacuation order was given due to the proximity of a wildfire in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Credit: Reuters)