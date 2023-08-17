Main content

Canada wildfires: Yellowknife evacuation continues

Twenty thousand people have been told they have less than 24 hours to flee.

Traffic is clogging up along a single highway that leads out of Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, as authorities rush to get everyone out of the city. More than twenty thousand people have been told they have less than 24 hours before the fires reach them.

Also on the programme: The International Chess Federation bans transgender women from competing at women’s events. We hear reaction from transgender player, Yosha Iglesias. And we speak to Africa’s fastest man on his chase to make history.

(Picture: Yellowknife residents leave the city on Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community, after an evacuation order was given due to the proximity of a wildfire in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Canada wildfires: Yellowknife evacuates

Next

18/08/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.