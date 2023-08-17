As wildfire roars towards the small city of Yellowknife, the capital of Canada's North-West territories, all the residents have been ordered to evacuate.

Also in the programme: Pakistani authorities ban public gatherings in the city of Jaranwala after at least four churches are torched by a Muslim mob. A senior bishop tells Newshour the inciters need to be punished; and we hear from one of the researchers behind a major Hong Kong study showing that an anti-inflammatory drug can boost the effectiveness of emergency contraception.

(IMAGE: Flames and smoke rise from a wildfire in Northwest Territories, Canada, August 13, 2023, in this picture obtained from a social media video. Mary Jane Martin/via REUTERS)