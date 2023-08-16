Two politicians have been killed in less than a week, days before a snap election.

Until now, Ecuador has avoided the worst effects of the narco gangs, political violence and instability that have plagued its larger neighbours. But in the past week, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio is one of two politicians to have been shot dead, just days ahead of a snap election. We hear from his running mate, Andrea Gonzalez, and analyst, Glaeldys Gonzalez.

Also in the programme: How the world of espionage is changing; and the scientists who have reconstructed a Pink Floyd song by analysing human brainwaves.

(Picture: Soldiers have been deployed in the run-up to Ecuador's snap presidential elections on Sunday. Credit: Reuters)