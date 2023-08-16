Main content

Ecuador on 'brink of becoming a narco-state'

Andrea González: I'm not letting Fernando's legacy die

The Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead as he left a campaign rally last week, 11 days before the election. His running-mate, Andrea González, tells us that she is wearing a bulletproof vest 24 hours a day.

Also on the programme: England advance to the Women’s World Cup Final; and how AI created music from human brain waves.

(Photo: Andrea Gonzalez, vice presidential candidate. CREDIT: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: Two years on from the Taliban takeover

Next

16/08/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.