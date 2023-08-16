The Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead as he left a campaign rally last week, 11 days before the election. His running-mate, Andrea González, tells us that she is wearing a bulletproof vest 24 hours a day.

Also on the programme: England advance to the Women’s World Cup Final; and how AI created music from human brain waves.

(Photo: Andrea Gonzalez, vice presidential candidate. CREDIT: REUTERS/Henry Romero)