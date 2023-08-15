Life in Afghanistan on the second anniversary of the Taliban's takeover.

Two years after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, we hear from Adela Raz, former Afghan Ambassador, about how the international community can impact the lives of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Later, we speak to Richard Fausset, National Correspondent for the New York Times about the significance of the charges brought against former US President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia.

Also in the programme: the surge of disinformation and fake news on social media surrounding the coup in Niger and Gabon’s new and controversial new deal with Bank of America to ease its debt burden.

(Picture: The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has seen the deterioration of women's rights. Credit: NAVA JAMSHIDI/BBC)