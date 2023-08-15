Main content

Donald Trump indicted in Georgia

Donald Trump condemns criminal charges as 'witch-hunt'

Donald Trump and his allies have condemned criminal charges brought against them by the US state of Georgia and accused the District Attorney of political interference. The indictment lists thirteen counts against the former president, who's accused of engaging in a criminal enterprise to overturn the result of the 2020 US presidential election in the state. Mr Trump described the indictment as a 'witch-hunt' by what he called an 'out-of-control' and 'very corrupt' district attorney.

Also in the programme: two years on from the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan; and the Rubik’s cube World Championship.

(Photo: Former US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Alina Habba (L), one of Mr. Trump's attorneys. CREDIT: EPA/JUSTIN LANE)

