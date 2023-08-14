Javier Milei won more than 30% of the vote by calling for austerity in one of Latin America's biggest and most troubled economies.

A right-wing populist candidate has shaken Argentina's political establishment by coming first in the presidential primary election. Javier Mllei won more than 30% of the vote after calling for austerity and the dollarisation of the economy.

The former television personality has promised to put an end to what he calls a parasitic political class that has sunk Argentina. We'll explore what this means for the country’s forthcoming elections.

Also in the programme: Russia's central bank prepares to hold an emergency meeting as the rouble falls considerably against the American dollar; and two years after the retreat from Kabul, should the world accept Taliban rule? We'll be asking the US's last acting ambassador.

(Photo shows Javier Milei during Argentina's primary elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Credit: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA)