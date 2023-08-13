Main content

Hawaii appeals for federal aid to help recover from wildfires

The wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui are now being described as the worst in the United States for more than a century, with 93 people confirmed dead. Representative Jill Tokuda gives us an update.

Also on the programme, can ECOWAS drum up enough support in the region for a military intervention in Niger? And as Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act sees schools censoring the work of Shakespeare, we ask a leading scholar if this is a serious situation or just a tempest in a tea cup?

(Picture: Residents push a shopping cart through the ruins of Lahaina Credit: Laurent / EPA)

