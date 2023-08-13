The wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui are now being described as the worst in the United States for more than a century, with 93 people confirmed dead.

The wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui are now being described as the worst in the United States for more than a century, with 93 people confirmed dead. Representative Jill Tokuda gives us an update.

Also on the programme, can ECOWAS drum up enough support in the region for a military intervention in Niger? And as Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act sees schools censoring the work of Shakespeare, we ask a leading scholar if this is a serious situation or just a tempest in a tea cup?

(Picture: Residents push a shopping cart through the ruins of Lahaina Credit: Laurent / EPA)