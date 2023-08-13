More than ninety people are now known to have been killed by wildfires in Hawaii

The number of dead from the wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui continues to rise, as the state governor, Josh Green, warned it would.

Also in the programme: The Australian journalist Cheng Lei has been held in China for the past three years, we hear from her partner; and the Iranian parliament has voted to review a major new bill on the enforcement of the hijab without public debate.

(Photo: A firefighter puts out hot spots at the Ho'Onanea condominium complex in the aftermath of a wildfire, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii on 10 August 2023. Credit: Reuters/Jorge Garcia)