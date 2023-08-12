Main content

Hawaii fires: 80 people confirmed dead

Additional expert help has been deployed to Hawaii where forensic work continues in the wake of devastating wildfires.

A senior official from FEMA tells Newshour that additional expert help has been deployed to Hawaii and that forensic work continues in the wake of devastating wildfires.

Also on the programme, Armenia has written to the United Nations Security Council asking for an emergency session on the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. We hear from Armenia's Ambassador to the UN. And we meet the scientist who kept the final remaining piece of his favourite glacier, which had melted due to climate change, in his own freezer.

(Picture: Workers clean the streets of Lahaina in Hawaii Credit: Laurent / EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Hawaii wildfire: state orders investigation

Next

13/08/2023 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.