A senior official from FEMA tells Newshour that additional expert help has been deployed to Hawaii and that forensic work continues in the wake of devastating wildfires.

Also on the programme, Armenia has written to the United Nations Security Council asking for an emergency session on the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. We hear from Armenia's Ambassador to the UN. And we meet the scientist who kept the final remaining piece of his favourite glacier, which had melted due to climate change, in his own freezer.

(Picture: Workers clean the streets of Lahaina in Hawaii Credit: Laurent / EPA)