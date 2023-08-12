Main content

Hawaii wildfire: state orders investigation

Some residents return home to Lahaina to assess damage

Hawaii's attorney general has ordered an investigation into the handling of devastating wildfires which are now known to have killed at least eighty people. The authorities are facing growing questions about whether they could have done more to warn residents on the island of Maui.

Also in the programme: England captain Harry Kane is on the move; and reggae music from Japan.

(Picture: A tree trunk is still smouldering by the ocean after a wildfire burned through the city up to the port in Lahaina, Hawaii. CREDIT: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Hawaii residents return to 'ash and dust' after deadly fires

Next

12/08/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.