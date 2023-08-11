State governor Josh Green has called the fires "catastrophic", and probably the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's history.

Also in the programme: Former US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, criticises the deal that will lead to the release of 5 American citizens detained in Iran, calling it "effectively human trafficking by the US government"; and Norwegian climber Kristin Harila defends herself against criticism that she walked over a dying sherpa while negotiating a narrow ledge on K2.

(Photo: Flames are seen near Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii on 9 August 2023. Dustin Johnson/Handout via Reuters)