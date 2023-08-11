Hawaii residents return to 'ash and dust' after deadly fires
State governor Josh Green says fires are the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's history
State governor Josh Green has called the fires "catastrophic", and probably the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's history.
Also in the programme: Former US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, criticises the deal that will lead to the release of 5 American citizens detained in Iran, calling it "effectively human trafficking by the US government"; and Norwegian climber Kristin Harila defends herself against criticism that she walked over a dying sherpa while negotiating a narrow ledge on K2.
(Photo: Flames are seen near Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii on 9 August 2023. Dustin Johnson/Handout via Reuters)
