The authorities on Hawaii's island of Maui say it will take many years and billions of dollars to repair the damage caused by devastating wildfires. Fifty- five people are now known to have died and thousands have been displaced. We hear from survivors in Maui. Also on the programme, West African nations have decided to activate a standby force for possible military intervention in Niger and call for the release of president Mohamed Bazoum; and, we travel back to the origins of hip-hop.

(Photo: Views from the air of the community of Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town several days ago, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. August 10, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Garcia)