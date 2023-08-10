Iran releases five US-Iranian dual nationals to house arrest, pending return to US

Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz and two un-named US Iranian dual nationals were released to house arrest in Iran, which could lead to their eventual repatriation to the US.

Also on the programme: President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawaii; and we hear how research on lizards could offer insights into the treatment of osteoarthritis.

(Image: US-Iranian Siamak Namazi is among those freed from Evin prison under the deal, Credit: Free the Namazis)