US and Iran agree prisoner swap

Iran releases five US-Iranian dual nationals to house arrest, pending return to US

Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz and two un-named US Iranian dual nationals were released to house arrest in Iran, which could lead to their eventual repatriation to the US.

Also on the programme: President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawaii; and we hear how research on lizards could offer insights into the treatment of osteoarthritis.

(Image: US-Iranian Siamak Namazi is among those freed from Evin prison under the deal, Credit: Free the Namazis)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Ecuador presidential candidate assassinated

11/08/2023 13:06 GMT

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

