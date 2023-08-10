A countrywide state of emergency has been declared in Ecuador after the assassination of a candidate in this month's presidential election. Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead while leaving a campaign event in the capital, Quito. Also on the programme, the leaders of the recent coup in Niger have announced a new government, as the regional West African bloc considers whether to agree a military intervention; and, scientists say they've found evidence that Mars had wet and dry seasons similar to Earth.

(Photo: STRINGER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)