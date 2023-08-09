Main content

At least 41 migrants killed in shipwreck off Italian coast

Italy has seen about 93,700 migrant arrivals by sea so far this year

Only four people survived the incident in the Mediterranean Sea. They were taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday. We speak to Paul Wagner, from Sea Watch, about how the rescue mission unfolded.

Also on the programme: A summit aimed at protecting the Amazon wraps in in Brazil; and musician Sixto Rodriguez dies age 81. We speak to Stephen Segerman, the owner of a record shop in Cape Town whose search for the musician became a hit documentary which helped revive Rodriguez’s fortunes.

(Image: A file photo shows the Italian Coast Guard ship transporting migrants in Lampedusa. Credit: EPA)

