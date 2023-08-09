Main content

Amazon summit enters final day

Eight countries to launch an alliance to tackle deforestation.

Delegates from the countries have been meeting in the Brazilian city of Belém for a two-day summit on the issue. A joint declaration created an alliance to combat deforestation, but left each country to pursue its own conservation goals.

Also on the programme: research suggests no direct link between time on Facebook and online harm; and the NME, described as a bible for British music and pop culture, is back in print from this summer.

(Image: Indigenous people take part in a march at the Amazon Summit in Belem, Para state, Brazil on 8 August 2023. Credit: Reuters/Marcelino)

