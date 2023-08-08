Main content
July is hottest month ever recorded on Earth, EU warns
The EU’s climate observatory says July was the hottest month on record.
The new report comes as a key summit opens in Brazil, aimed at ending deforestation and preserving the rainforest, which acts as a huge carbon sink for the planet. We speak to Carlos Nobre, an earth scientist, on whether the summit will produce concrete measures to save the Amazon ecosystem.
Also on the programme: Diplomatic efforts to reverse the coup in Niger intensify; and we speak to Anatoly Levchenko, former artistic director of the Mariupol Theatre in Ukraine, who was held as a prisoner for ten months.
(Image: A view of cracked ground in Tunisia. Credit: Reuters)
