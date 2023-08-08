Main content

Amazon summit starts in Brazil

Leaders from eight South American countries are meeting in Brazil to discuss how to protect the rainforest.

The leaders of eight Amazon rainforest nations are meeting this week in Brazil to tackle pressing challenges facing the critical ecosystem. Newshour hears from farmers in Pará state and from agricultural expert Christian Lohbauer.

Also in the programme: a senior US official visits Niger coup leaders; and an extinction warning is issued for the Vaquita porpoise.

(Image: Indigenous people participate in a march for land demarcation, and against violence on indigenous lands and agribusiness, one day before the summit of the Amazon countries. Credit: Photo by Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

West African leaders to meet amid Niger coup

Next

08/08/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.