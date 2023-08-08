Leaders from eight South American countries are meeting in Brazil to discuss how to protect the rainforest.

The leaders of eight Amazon rainforest nations are meeting this week in Brazil to tackle pressing challenges facing the critical ecosystem. Newshour hears from farmers in Pará state and from agricultural expert Christian Lohbauer.

Also in the programme: a senior US official visits Niger coup leaders; and an extinction warning is issued for the Vaquita porpoise.

(Image: Indigenous people participate in a march for land demarcation, and against violence on indigenous lands and agribusiness, one day before the summit of the Amazon countries. Credit: Photo by Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)