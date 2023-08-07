A deadline for civilian rule to be restored in Niger has passed. The ultimatum was imposed by the West African grouping of countries, ECOWAS, threatening military intervention if the leaders of the coup in Niger did not comply. ECOWAS says it will hold a summit in the Nigerian Capital, Abuja, on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Also in the programme: An Israeli military spokesperson describes West Bank settler violence as 'terrorism'; and Italy is to trial free taxis to curb drunk driving.

(Picture: Niger's junta leaders were cheered by thousands of supporters at a defiant rally in Niamey on Sunday. Credit: Reuters)