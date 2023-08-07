Main content

ECOWAS Niger deadline passes

The West African bloc ECOWAS deadline for Niger's coup leaders to reinstate the democratically elected President has passed with no change. So what's ECOWAS going to do about it?

The West African bloc ECOWAS deadline for Niger's coup leaders to reinstate the democratically elected President has passed with no change. So what's ECOWAS going to do about it? And what do people in Niger want?

Also in the programme: Brazil's Environment Minister tells us it's now or never to save the Amazon rainforest ahead of President Lula's summit. And as scientists in California repeat their nuclear fusion success, is it really "the holy grail" of green power?

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

ECOWAS deadline for Niger

Next

07/08/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.