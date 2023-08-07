The West African bloc ECOWAS deadline for Niger's coup leaders to reinstate the democratically elected President has passed with no change. So what's ECOWAS going to do about it?

The West African bloc ECOWAS deadline for Niger's coup leaders to reinstate the democratically elected President has passed with no change. So what's ECOWAS going to do about it? And what do people in Niger want?

Also in the programme: Brazil's Environment Minister tells us it's now or never to save the Amazon rainforest ahead of President Lula's summit. And as scientists in California repeat their nuclear fusion success, is it really "the holy grail" of green power?