Amid silence from ECOWAS, their deadline for the military junta in Niger to step down seems to have expired. ECOWAS had given the coup leaders a week to reinstate the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, threatening military intervention if its demands were not met. Also on the programme, today marks six months since two huge earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than fifty thousand people and leaving many more homeless; and, defending champions the United States have been knocked out of the women's football world cup by Sweden.

(Photo: Thousands of anti-sanctions protestors gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger August 3, 2023. The sign reads "Down with France long live CNSP". REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou)