Main content

ECOWAS deadline for Niger

An expiration of the deadline risk military intervention

Amid silence from ECOWAS, their deadline for the military junta in Niger to step down seems to have expired. ECOWAS had given the coup leaders a week to reinstate the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, threatening military intervention if its demands were not met. Also on the programme, today marks six months since two huge earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than fifty thousand people and leaving many more homeless; and, defending champions the United States have been knocked out of the women's football world cup by Sweden.

(Photo: Thousands of anti-sanctions protestors gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger August 3, 2023. The sign reads "Down with France long live CNSP". REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

The remarkable recovery of Syria's earthquake baby

Next

07/08/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.