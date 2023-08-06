When Afraa was found in the rubble of a collapsed building in Syria, her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother, who had died just after giving birth. The video of the baby's rescue from the earthquake six months ago captivated the world. Since then she has made a remarkable recovery.

Also today: The Russians hunting for cheap flats in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol; and gymnastics champion Simone Biles has made a return - we'll hear about the mental block she experienced known as "the twisties".

(Photo: Afraa with her uncle, Khalil)