Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been jailed after being convicted on corruption charges.

Mr Khan has called for nationwide protests after he was handed a three-year jail sentence. His supporters say the prosecution is politically motivated.

Also in the programme: Bangladesh is facing its worst outbreak of dengue fever for at least two decades; and a pill aiming to treat depression in women following childbirth has just been approved in the United States promising to be a game changer for millions of women.

(Photo shows supporters of former Pakistani prime minister shout slogans at a protest on 5 August 2023. Credit: Amiruddin Mughal/EPA)