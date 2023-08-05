The arrest follows a court decision to sentence him to three years in prison.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been arrested following the decision by a court to sentence him to three years in prison. Mr Khan was found guilty of not declaring money he'd earned from selling state gifts such as luxury watches he'd received while he was prime minister. Imran Khan denies all the charges against him. He released a video message on social media after he'd been taken into custody.

(Picture: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. Credit: Akhtar Soomro/ REUTERS)