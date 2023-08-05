Main content

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan arrested

The arrest follows a court decision to sentence him to three years in prison.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been arrested following the decision by a court to sentence him to three years in prison. Mr Khan was found guilty of not declaring money he'd earned from selling state gifts such as luxury watches he'd received while he was prime minister. Imran Khan denies all the charges against him. He released a video message on social media after he'd been taken into custody.

Also on the programme: Saudi Arabia is hosting talks on a future settlement for the conflict in Ukraine; and some of the contents of Queen singer Freddy Mercury's home go under the hammer.

(Picture: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. Credit: Akhtar Soomro/ REUTERS)

