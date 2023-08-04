A court in Russia has sentenced the jailed opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, to a further lengthy term behind bars in one of the country's strictest prisons.

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has told supporters not to lose the will to resist, after his jail term was extended to 19 years.

Also on the programme: Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency in the Amhara region where fighting between the army and local militias has worsened; and we hear from oceanographers worried about the surging temperature of the world's seas.

(Image: Mr Navalny appears on a screen via a video link from his penal colony during court hearings in Moscow, 22 June 2023, Credit: EPA)