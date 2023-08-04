Scientists say the average surface temperature of our seas is higher than ever before recorded.

Scientists say the average surface temperature of the world's oceans is at a record high - it's now 20.96 degrees Celsius compared to the previous record of 20.95 in 2016 - the numbers come from the EU's climate change service, Copernicus. So why is it happening and why does it matter? We speak to Dr Samantha Burgess, the Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service

Also on the programme: a husband and wife cyber crime team plead guilty to attempting to launder $4.5bn of Bitcoin; and the Edinburgh play about the prolific serial killer Harold Shipman.

(Picture: Dead fish lie on the beach in Chumphon, Thailand June 22, 2023. Credit: Kantaphong Thakoonjiranon /via REUTERS)