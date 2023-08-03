The former US president faces charges of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Security has been ramped up in Washington DC as Donald Trump arrives to face charges of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The former president pleaded not guilty on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and to deny voters the right to have their ballots counted. We hear more about the judge ruling the case, Tanya Chutkan.

Also on the programme: Scientists discover a natural strain of bacteria which they say could help stop malaria passing from mosquitoes to humans, and what persuaded NFL star Tom Brady to invest in Birmingham City Football Club?

(Picture: A demonstrator carries a placard, as people gather on the day former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is facing federal charges related to attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, appears at the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. Credit: Reuters)