Main content

Colombia ceasefire with rebel group begins

The truce between the government and ELN rebels runs for 180 days.

A ceasefire comes into effect today between Colombia's government and the left-wing ELN guerrilla group. The truce will be in force for 180 days, and will be monitored by the United Nations. If the ceasefire holds it will be the longest time the ELN has agreed to halt the conflict since 1964.

Also in the programme: former US president Donald Trump appears in court today over alleged attempts to overturn the last presidential election; and we speak to the singer Emel Mathlouthi who was cancelled by a music festival in Tunisia following concerts in Bethlehem, Ramallah and East Jerusalem.

(Picture: The president of Colombia Gustavo Petro, accompanied by commander of the ELN guerrilla, Antonio Garcia, and the president of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel, shake hands during peace talks in Cuba in June. Credit: Mastrascusa/EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

What are the consequences of the Trump indictment for US democracy?

Next

03/08/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.