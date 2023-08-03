A ceasefire comes into effect today between Colombia's government and the left-wing ELN guerrilla group. The truce will be in force for 180 days, and will be monitored by the United Nations. If the ceasefire holds it will be the longest time the ELN has agreed to halt the conflict since 1964.

Also in the programme: former US president Donald Trump appears in court today over alleged attempts to overturn the last presidential election; and we speak to the singer Emel Mathlouthi who was cancelled by a music festival in Tunisia following concerts in Bethlehem, Ramallah and East Jerusalem.

(Picture: The president of Colombia Gustavo Petro, accompanied by commander of the ELN guerrilla, Antonio Garcia, and the president of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel, shake hands during peace talks in Cuba in June. Credit: Mastrascusa/EPA)