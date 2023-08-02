The former US president is accused of four counts and "prolific lies about election fraud".

Donald Trump's campaign team has said the latest criminal charges against him amount to election interference. Mr Trump is due to appear in court on Thursday to face accusations of plotting to overturn the last presidential poll. His campaign described the allegations as an "un-American witch hunt", and likened them to the persecution inflicted in Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. The indictment says Mr Trump knew he was lying when he complained of voter fraud.

Also in the programme: as Colombia prepares for an historic ceasefire with rebels, we speak to a government negotiator; and why are killer whales ramming boats in Spain?

(Photo: A woman holds a banner in front of the federal courthouse where former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is expected later this week. US August 1, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)