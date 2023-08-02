Main content

Donald Trump faces new charges

Donald Trump on his indictment: an 'un-American witch hunt'

Donald Trump faces four new criminal charges, including conspiracy to 'defraud the United States'. The former US President says it's a persecution - an 'un-American witch hunt'. Newshour looks at the legal implications.

Also on the programme: In the UK there is a warning that cuts to the overseas aid budget could directly lead to the deaths of thousands of women in the poorest countries of the world; and the plight of an Iranian woman - injured in anti-government protests who was heading over the border to get medical treatment.

(Photo: President Donald Trump visits American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, on July 30th 2020 Credit: Reuters)

