France has started evacuating its citizens from Niger because of anti-French sentiment after last week's coup.

Also today: we speak to an Israeli doctor who wants to quit the country because of the right wing nationalist government; and it's a double blue super moon. Why do super moons seem bigger and brighter?

(Photo: A protester carries a sign that reads 'France must go' during a protest in Niamey, Niger, 30 July 2023. Thousands of supporters of General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard, who declared himself the new leader of Niger after a coup against democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July, took to the streets of Niamey to demonstrate support for the coup .Credit: Issifou Djibo EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)