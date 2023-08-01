France says it will evacuate its citizens from Niger following last week's coup. The foreign ministry said it was responding to an attack on the French embassy on Sunday, as well as the lack of commercial flights. So could France still play a military role in Niger?

Also: thousands of young Pakistanis have tried to reach Europe via Libya - it's a dangerous route and many die - we will hear from one of the people smugglers; and why you need to keep your eyes on the sky this month for blue moons and supermoons.

(Photo: Protesters outside the French embassy on Sunday chanted "Long live Russia" and "Down with France". Credit: AFP)