Quran burnt outside Swedish parliament

Quran burning has caused anger in many Muslim nations

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has condemned Sweden and Denmark for failing to prevent the repeated burning of the Quran by activists. At an extraordinary meeting, the Saudi-based organisation urged member states to take any action they deemed appropriate in response. Both Scandinavian countries have said they reject Islamophobic acts and are working on how to solve the problem.

Also in the programme: fighting at Lebanese refugee camp; and should Venice be added to UNESCO’s list of endangered World Heritage Sites?

(Picture: Police stand guard as a man (not in picture) prepares to burn a copy of the Koran in protest. CREDIT: EPA/OSCAR OLSSON SWEDEN OUT)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

