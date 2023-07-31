Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned those responsible as being terrorists who have 'targeted those who speak for Islam, the Quran and Pakistan'; also our reporter in Ukraine has been on the front line with a team of elite snipers known as 'the Ghosts of Bakhmut'; and has Emperor Nero's lost theatre finally been found next door to the Vatican?

(Photo: Security officials inspect the scene of a bomb explosion in Khar, Bajaur district, Pakistan Credit: Hanifullah Khan/EPA-EFER/REX/Shutterstock )