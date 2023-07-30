West African leaders state they had ‘zero tolerance’ for the coup after crisis talks in Nigeria

The leaders of the block of West African nations, ECOWAS, threatens to take military action if Niger’s military junta does not end their coup in seven days’ time. In the meantime, economic sanctions have been immediately put in place.

Also on the programme: Kenya’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alfred Mutua, discusses Kenya’s offer to help Haitian police combat criminal gangs. And we hear from the all-female Ukrainian group, Dakh Daughters, who produce what they call a freak cabaret.

(Image: Nigerien security forces prepare to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered in the capital city of Niger, Niamey. Credit: Reuters)