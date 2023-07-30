Thousands of protesters have gathered outside the French embassy in Niamey, the capital of Niger, in support of the recent military coup. The leaders of the coup have warned the West African regional bloc ECOWAS against any possible military intervention. We have an interview with Niger's ambassador to the United Nations, Kiari Liman-Tinguiri.

Also on the programme: Russia has accused Ukraine of responsibility for the latest night time drone attack on Moscow. And the story behind the late Sinead O'Connor's song and what inspired Prince to write Nothing Compares to You.

(Photo: The junta says it took power because of the worsening security and economic situation. Credit: Getty Images)