Main content

France suspends aid to Niger following coup

Niger to lose all French development aid and budgetary support.

Niger to lose all French development aid and budgetary support, following earlier moves by the EU to suspend financial and security cooperation. We hear about the likely impact on the local population from a security analyst in the Niger capital.

Also in the programme: the deepening political crisis in Peru; and promising news about tiger conservation across southern Asia.

(Photo: Shoppers in a street market in Niamey, Niger. Credit: ISSIFOU DJIBO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Niger coup: EU suspends financial and security co-operation

Next

30/07/2023 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.