France suspends aid to Niger following coup
Niger to lose all French development aid and budgetary support.
Niger to lose all French development aid and budgetary support, following earlier moves by the EU to suspend financial and security cooperation. We hear about the likely impact on the local population from a security analyst in the Niger capital.
Also in the programme: the deepening political crisis in Peru; and promising news about tiger conservation across southern Asia.
(Photo: Shoppers in a street market in Niamey, Niger. Credit: ISSIFOU DJIBO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio
