The move comes days after the country's army took power in a coup

European Union diplomats said financial and security co-operation with Niger was suspended with immediate effect after its army took power in a coup. The decision comes as the African Union called for constitutional order to be restored in the country within 15 days.

Also in the programme: At least four people are feared dead after an Australian army helicopter crashed into the sea during multi-national military exercises; and we speak to Canada's environment minister after a meeting of G20 countries on climate change.

(Picture: Torched cars sit in front of the headquarters of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, which was damaged during anti-government protests in Niamey. Credit: Issifou Djibo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)