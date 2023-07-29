Main content

Niger coup: EU suspends financial and security co-operation

The move comes days after the country's army took power in a coup

European Union diplomats said financial and security co-operation with Niger was suspended with immediate effect after its army took power in a coup. The decision comes as the African Union called for constitutional order to be restored in the country within 15 days.

Also in the programme: At least four people are feared dead after an Australian army helicopter crashed into the sea during multi-national military exercises; and we speak to Canada's environment minister after a meeting of G20 countries on climate change.

(Picture: Torched cars sit in front of the headquarters of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, which was damaged during anti-government protests in Niamey. Credit: Issifou Djibo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Niger general declares himself leader after coup

Next

29/07/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.