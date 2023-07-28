Main content

Niger general declares himself leader after coup

Nigerien armed forces say that any foreign intervention would result in chaos and death

The army in Niger, which seized power in a coup on Wednesday, has warned other countries against intervening. We hear about American and French concerns for the country.

Also on the programme: the Norwegian climber Kristin Harila who along with her Nepali guide reached the fourteen major mountain peaks in three months and one day; and a tv writer gives his view on the Emmy's being postponed.

(Picture: Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani (Omar Tchiani) makes a televised address to the nation of Niger explaining the reasons for the coup, 28 July 2023. Credit: ORTN (Office of Radio and Television of Niger)

