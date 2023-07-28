Nigerien armed forces say that any foreign intervention would result in chaos and death

The army in Niger, which seized power in a coup on Wednesday, has warned other countries against intervening. We hear about American and French concerns for the country.

Also on the programme: the Norwegian climber Kristin Harila who along with her Nepali guide reached the fourteen major mountain peaks in three months and one day; and a tv writer gives his view on the Emmy's being postponed.

(Picture: Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani (Omar Tchiani) makes a televised address to the nation of Niger explaining the reasons for the coup, 28 July 2023. Credit: ORTN (Office of Radio and Television of Niger)