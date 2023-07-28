Main content

Ukraine advisor says “steady” progress made

President Zelensky claims a village near frontline taken

A senior adviser to Ukraine's defence minister Yuri Sak says his country's forces are making steady progress in a counterattack against Russian forces on the southeastern frontline. But is that progress quick enough ? We ask a military expert for some answers on Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Also on the programme: new charges against Donald Trump; and does our imagination improve as we get older?

(Picture: Ukrainian servicemen sign a national flag as they visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military machinery. CREDIT: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

