Scientists say the extra heat is mainly linked to fossil fuel use

The era of global warming has ended and global boiling has arrived, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. We hear from Belize, a country that suffers the consequences of climate change despite having a virtually insignificant contribution to it.

Also on the programme: the recent coup in Niger threatens to make the country even more unstable; and in Mexico an independent panel of international experts has concluded that the Mexican security forces were complicit in the abduction of 43 students back in 2014.

(Photo: Fans keeping residents and tourists cool during a very hot day in Rome. Credit: EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI/epa09410918)