The army in Niger, in west Africa, has given its backing to the troops who announced in a television address that they had toppled the country's elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. Mr Bazoum, who is a close ally of western countries fighting Islamist militancy, has been detained since early Wednesday by troops from the presidential guard. What could it mean for the country and the region?

Also today: the man who spent 17 years in jail for a crime he didn't commit; and scientists resolve the mystery of a 2,000-year-old grave.

(Photo: Niger Army spokesman Colonel Major Amadou Adramane speaks during an appearance on national television, after President Mohamed Bazoum was held in the presidential palace, in Niamey, Niger, July 26, 2023. Credit: ORTN/via Reuters TV/Handout via Reuters)