A jury in London has found Kevin Spacey not guilty of all nine sexual offences he was charged with. We look at the verdict’s implications for the Hollywood actor’s career and the future of the MeToo movement. Also on the programme: The Indian parliament is to hold a vote of no confidence in the government of Narendra Modi over ethnic violence in Manipur; and tributes to Sinéad O’Connor, who has died at the age of 56.

(IMAGE: Spacey speaks with the media outside Southwark Crown Court on 26 July CREDIT: REUTERS/Susannah Ireland