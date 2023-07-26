Main content

Wildfires in Sicily "melting power cables"

As the Mediterranean burns, the Mayor of Catania in Sicily tells us power cables have melted.
Green issues prioritised for Paris Olympics; and Kevin Spacey cleared on all counts

Wildfires continue to blaze across several Mediterranean countries. In Sicily power cables have melted, knocking out the electricity supply and affecting water pumps and cooling systems - we hear from the Mayor of Catania.
Green issues are at the forefront of plans for next year's Olympics in Paris.
And the Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of multiple charges of sexual assault by a jury in London

(IMAGE: A man tries to extinguish a wildfire in the Sicilian village of Altofonte, near Palermo, Italy July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Alberto Lo Bianco)

